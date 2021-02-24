Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

In other Ryder Capital news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$465,000.00 ($332,142.86).

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.