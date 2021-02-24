Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SC. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

