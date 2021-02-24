Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 19,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,020. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

