Scotiabank Cuts Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$57.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$51.50 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DND stock traded down C$1.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.93. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.09.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

