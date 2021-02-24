Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

SEA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,658. SEA has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

