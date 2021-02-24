SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Square stock opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 407.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock worth $284,646,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

