Seaport Global Securities Comments on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

