Secret Price Up 60.2% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00007640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $264.65 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00486162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00033062 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.71 or 0.02379747 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,786,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.