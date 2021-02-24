Selfkey Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 57% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $39.14 million and $10.29 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00747290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.65 or 0.04602313 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,878,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.