Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,631. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,205,000 after acquiring an additional 554,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,236,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,876,000 after acquiring an additional 147,380 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

