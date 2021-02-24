Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.95

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.95 and last traded at C$22.23, with a volume of 310799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJR.B shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.