Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFT. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

