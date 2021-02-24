Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Sierra Wireless updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 25,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

