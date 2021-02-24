Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 25,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

