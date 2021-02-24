Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $655,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,538. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

