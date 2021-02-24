SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $121,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,404.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 92,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

SkyWest stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.