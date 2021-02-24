SLM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 40,336 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,602% compared to the average daily volume of 2,370 put options.

SLM stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.