Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend by 102.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NYSE SNN opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

