Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28.
Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend by 102.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.
NYSE SNN opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $49.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
