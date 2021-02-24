Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,031 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

