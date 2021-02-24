Solana Price Hits $16.20 (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Solana has traded 97% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $946.72 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $16.20 or 0.00033053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.20 or 0.00739192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00037611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.86 or 0.04569169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

