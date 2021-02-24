Sologenic Achieves Market Cap of $190.15 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $190.15 million and $2.23 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001870 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00536313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.67 or 0.00516691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074861 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,681 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

