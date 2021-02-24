Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.58. 2,072,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,180,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

