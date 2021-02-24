Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.09

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 55479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,452 shares of company stock valued at $24,355,086. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $28,414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,875,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

