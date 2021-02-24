South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.00

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 37094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

