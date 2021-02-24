Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SPKE opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

