Spark Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,395 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Spark Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $375.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

