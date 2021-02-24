SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $330,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 314.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

