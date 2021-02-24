Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 331,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.