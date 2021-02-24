SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

SPX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 224,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,947. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

Get SPX alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.