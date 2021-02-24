Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 9,412 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 959,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,980,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 252,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 137,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

