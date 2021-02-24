State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 10,340 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 156,846 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 246,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.