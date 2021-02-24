State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.43 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.21 and a 200-day moving average of $352.48. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.24 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

