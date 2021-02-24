State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.80 and a 200 day moving average of $392.09. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

