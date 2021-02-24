State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 305 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

