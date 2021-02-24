State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $58.47 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 763.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $58,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,700 shares of company stock worth $46,553,646. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

Shares of TDG traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $618.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,550. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $622.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

