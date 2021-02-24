Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 26,385 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,884% compared to the typical volume of 1,330 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

PXD opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

