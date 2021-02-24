Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 6.6%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $30.87. 987,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,010,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 138,494.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

