Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $5,256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

