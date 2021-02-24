Surgery Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,774% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

SGRY opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

