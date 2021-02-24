Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded by Barclays

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

