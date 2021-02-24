Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.8 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

