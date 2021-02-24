SYNC Network One Day Volume Reaches $455,022.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $455,022.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00477218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00033726 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.35 or 0.02552257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 132,537,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,514,880 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

SYNC Network Token Trading

