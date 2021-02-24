Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight ” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

