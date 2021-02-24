Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 17,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

