Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 688 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.21. 92,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.06 and a 200 day moving average of $481.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

