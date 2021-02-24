TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.39

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 48495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

