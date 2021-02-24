Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

