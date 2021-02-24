Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $32.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANF. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.