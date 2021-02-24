Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of TER stock opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

