Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.